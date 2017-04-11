NC Bill Seeks To Reinstate Ban On Same-Sex Marriage

Supporters of same-sex marriages gather outside the US Supreme Court waiting for its decision on April 28, 2015 in Washington, DC. ( MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. – A bill filed by four Republicans in the North Carolina House would make same-sex marriage illegal, again restoring the state’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriages and civil unions.

House Bill 780, which is sponsored by two Charlotte-area representatives, is titled the “Uphold Historical Marriage Act.” HB780 says that the United States Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage is “null and void in the State of North Carolina,” and that “the State of North Carolina shall henceforth uphold and enforce Section 6 of Article XIV of the North Carolina Constitution.

The proposed bill quotes the Bible, saying “a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24, ESV).

The bill is sponsored by Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County, Rowan County Rep. Carl Ford, Mike Clampitt of Bryson City, and Michael Speciale of New Bern.

In 2012, North Carolina voters approved Amendment One, which prohibited North Carolina from recognizing or performing same-sex marriages.

