NC Gov. Roy Cooper (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper addressed the state Thursday at the Governor's Mansion in Raleigh after he signed House Bill 142 that repealed House Bill 2.

Cooper said, “I believe sports are coming back.” He said clearly, “Having the NCAA, ACC, and NBA come back will help restore North Carolina’s reputation.”

He also said this was more than about sports and jobs. It was about discrimination and North Carolina’s reputation.

Cooper said, “For over a year now, HB2 has been a cloud over our great state.”

The governor said he wanted a full HB2 repeal but, “this is the best deal we could get.”

“'I believe with all my heart that this is the right thing to do,” said Cooper.

Cooper: 'This is not the end of our work to make North Carolina better'

He also said now local governments can pass protections for their LGBT employees whereas under HB2 they could not. He also said while the additional protections could be delayed, “they will not be forever denied.”

The Senate and House passed House Bill 142 earlier in the morning before moving it to Governor Cooper's desk.

The Senate voted 32-16 in support, shortly after the bill passed the General Assembly.

The move came just hours ahead of the NCAA deadline warning North Carolina on the need to repeal the law or face being outed for the possibility of hosting collegiate athletic championships in the future.

The ACC Released the following statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford:

"The recently passed legislation allows the opportunity to reopen the discussion with the ACC Council of Presidents regarding neutral site conference championships being held in the state of North Carolina. This discussion will take place in the near future, and following any decisions by the ACC Council of Presidents, announcements will be forthcoming.”

Andrew Brown With the Greensboro Coliseum released the following statement:

"The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is excited about our potential future booking opportunities now that N.C. House Bill 2 has been repealed. We will immediately begin the process of contacting all of the organizations - including the NCAA, ACC and Cirque du Soleil - that canceled previously scheduled events due to HB2 to make sure they are aware of this change in legislation. We will also contact all of the concert promoters we work with on a regular basis to ensure that all of the musical artists they represent including Bruce Springsteen and Boston, who canceled previously scheduled concerts in Greensboro due to HB2, are also aware of the repeal."

"All of the organizations/promoters/artists that canceled events in Greensboro have previously indicated they would be open to returning after the repeal of HB2. We look forward to welcoming them back and continuing to provide an outstanding variety of live entertainment options for residents of the Piedmont Triad."

