NC Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration To Include Parade, Mansion Open House

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration will take place this weekend with several events that are both free and open to the public.

Cooper took the oath of office minutes after midnight on January 1, 2017.

The official Inaugural Ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Archives and History at the State Library.

A parade will follow at noon starting at the intersection of North and Wilmington Streets that will end at the intersection of Salisbury and West Streets.

The final event will include an Open House at the Executive Mansion on North Blount Street in Raleigh. The open house is at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2017

Prayer Service at 10 am

First Baptist Church, 101 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7, 2017

Inaugural morning prelude at 8:00 AM

Archives and History – State Library

Inaugural Ceremony at 10:00 AM

Archives and History – State Library

Inaugural Parade at Noon

Starting at the intersection of North and Wilmington Streets, concluding at the intersection of Salisbury and West Streets

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8, 2017

Executive Mansion Open House at 2:00 PM

200 North Blount Street, Raleigh NC 27601

Parking For Events

All events are free and open to the public. Please arrive at least one hour prior to event start time. Families are welcome.

