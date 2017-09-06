NC Joins 15 Other States In DACA Lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina joins the growing list of states in a lawsuit to protect Dreamers and Preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients.

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General made the announcement on Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court claims the Trump Administration violated the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution by discriminating against Dreamers and violated Due Process rights. It also claims it harms those living in North Carolina, institutions, and economies.

North Carolina is home to about 27,000 DACA grantees, and there are about 800,000 DACA recipients across the country.

According to the state Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, DACA grantees pay $63,618,000 in state and local taxes.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

North Carolina is among 15 other states who’ve joined the lawsuit including, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

