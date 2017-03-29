NC Lawmakers Discussing New Proposal That Could Repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. --UPDATE: 7:07PM The House adjourned after calling a special 6:30pm session with no votes on HB2. The House and Senate will both reconvene at 11AM Thursday morning.

A new proposal is being floated in Raleigh to repeal HB2.

That’s according to, Representative Pricey Harrison, who said it would include a moratorium until December 2020 on all non-discrimination ordinances filed at a local level. It would repeal House Bill 2. The state would also preempt any new ordinance on bathroom policies. This is not an agreement just a proposal being discussed between republicans and democrats.

Representative Harrison says there hasn't even been anything put in writing yet. She also said Governor Roy Cooper is involved. Both parties are in caucus as of 6:30 p.m., but the House is expected to reconvene.

