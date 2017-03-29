NC Lawmakers Reach Agreement With Gov. Cooper To Repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Republican lawmakers said they've reached an agreement with Gov. Roy Cooper on repealing HB2 and more details will be released.

The proposed bill is a committee substitute called House Bill 142. It moved to the rules committee and it will be considered tomorrow morning at 9:15 a.m. Lawmakers have not released any details about what the new bill entails.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement:

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation."

Republican leadership spent much of the night in closed door meetings since around 7 p.m., after the House adjourned for the night.

A spokesperson for Governor Roy Cooper said negotiations with legislative leaders are still ongoing.

The NCAA is set to make a decision Thursday at noon on venues for sports championships through 2022. If HB2 is still on the books in North Carolina, the state won't be getting any of the games.

According to Representative Pricey Harrison, the proposal on the table would include a full repeal of House Bill 2, a moratorium until December 2020 on all non-discrimination ordinances filed at a local level and it would also preempt any new ordinance on bathroom policies. This is not an agreement, just a proposal being discussed between Republicans and Democrats.

Representative Harrison says there hasn't been anything put in writing yet. She also said Governor Roy Cooper is involved. Both parties were in caucus until 6:30 p.m. The House was expected to reconvene at 7, but instead adjourned for the evening.

The House and Senate will both reconvene at 11AM Thursday morning.

