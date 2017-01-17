2 NC Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) speaks on stage at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 27th Annual Awards Gala at the Washington Hilton on November 16, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund) (Photo: Paul Morigi, 2015 Getty Images)

RALEIGH (AP) - While two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress say they'll boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a third says he's still deciding what to do.



Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams said Monday they won't attend Trump's swearing-in Friday at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. David Price said in a statement that he's undecided.

RELATED: Lewis Acknowledges he Boycotted Bush Inauguration



A spokesman for Price said the congressman shares the belief of his Democratic colleagues that Trump "an unprecedented affront to our democratic norms and the dignity of the Office of the President." Spokesman Lawrence Kluttz said Price is talking with family, colleagues and constituents about the best way to express his concerns.

Considering Mr. Trump’s brand of division & insult, I believe it would be hurtful to my constituents for me to attend the inauguration.(2/3) — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 17, 2017

Butterfield said on Twitter that he can't attend because of Trump's "brand of division and insult." Adams said she can't pretend to celebrate Trump's inauguration.

Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/gJsFkO55Me — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.