NC Senator Gets Lard After Controversial Tweet

Lard. Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina Senator received several boxes of lard after a controversial tweet she sent about the Women's March on Washington.

Read: NC Senator Apologizes for Tweet About Women's March

Senator Joyce Krawiec state in the tweet, "Message to crazies at women's march — if brains were lard, you couldn't grease a small skillet. You know who you are."

That tweet has since been deleted and in its place, a series of apologetic tweets.

Krawiec has since received several boxes of lard at her office in Raleigh, as well as her home from people angry about her tweet.

Krawiec plans to donate the lard to a food bank.

