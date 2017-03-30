North Carolina Lawmakers, Others Respond To HB2 Repeal Bill, HB142

(Photo: code6d, (c) code6d)

Lawmakers passed a HB2 repeal bill on Thursday two hours after an NCAA deadline regarding tournaments in the state.

Currently, Governor Roy Cooper still has to sign the bill, but it has been passed by the senate and house.

The NCAA was set to make a decision Thursday at noon on venues for sports championships through 2022. If HB2 was still on the books in North Carolina, the state would not be getting any of the games. According to USA TODAY, North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have placed more than 130 bids for NCAA events.

Though the NCAA has not reacted to the repeal at this time, there have been mixed responses from lawmakers and organizations across the state.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis issued a statement saying he was glad a compromise was made:

“North Carolina's brand and continued economic prosperity should not be beholden to the loudest voices on either the far-left or the far-right who don't have our state's best interests in mind. I'm glad that state lawmakers were able to reach a commonsense compromise to repeal HB2.”

The president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber, Lew Ebert, also sent out a release saying they are excited to move forward:

“The North Carolina Chamber thanks House and Senate leadership and the Governor for coming together to find a solution on a bipartisan basis, we now look forward to returning the focus to issues that will continue to secure North Carolina’s future as a competitive leader for jobs and the economy.”

On the other side, the North Carolina Association of Educator's president, Mark Jewell, sent out a statement saying the repeal isn't enough:

“It’s highly frustrating that Senator Berger and Speaker Moore have held this state hostage from ever taking a vote on a full repeal of House Bill 2, which is what most North Carolinians want. The kind of economic and personal damage House Bill 2 inflicted on our state and our students will take decades to recover from, if we can recover at all. We will continue to work with Governor Cooper to end discrimination once and for all, to make our schools welcoming for all students, and to help elect candidates who hold those same values.”

The ACLU, ACLU of North Carolina, and Lambda Legal were also not satisfied with the repeal that was passed:

“This is not a repeal of HB 2. Instead, they’re reinforcing the worst aspects of the law,” said James Esseks, director of the ACLU LGBT Project. “North Carolina lawmakers should be ashamed of this backroom deal that continues to play politics with the lives of LGBT North Carolinians.”

“Lawmakers replaced a bad bill with another bad bill. This fake repeal is an attempt to silence LGBT people,” said Simone Bell, southern regional director at Lambda Legal. “It is shameful to stamp a start date on equality. We demand a full, clean repeal, and that includes comprehensive non-discrimination protections. Do not leave our community unprotected in the name of ‘compromise.’ We urge the governor to veto this bill and we encourage the NCAA to stay on the right side on history.”

Progress NC Action said they did not consider this bill a repeal:

“This so-called ‘repeal’ of HB2 is a brutal compromise, the result of a Republican supermajority that is willing to hold North Carolina hostage and inflict economic damage on our state instead of extending dignity and respect to the LGBT community,” said Gerrick Brenner, executive director of Progress NC Action. “North Carolina voters clearly want HB2 fully repealed, but Republican lawmakers remain married to their bigoted myths and phobias. Today’s legislation continues to ban local governments from protecting the LGBT community, and it does not change the anti-worker provisions of HB2 at all. This may satisfy the NCAA, but many in our state still feel left behind.”

Some also took to social media to express their thoughts on the bill.

NOW: "We have strengthened our state's privacy protections...This is a great step forward."

Tim Moore also elaborated his stance on a release his team emailed out:

“This measure strengthens privacy protections statewide by providing a complete preemption of local governments regulating bathrooms, changing rooms and showers so that women and children are protected across the state.”



And not only legislators are commenting on HB142. Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steven Van Zandt also tweeted about the bill.



WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as more people and organizations around the state respond.

