Paul Ryan Just Doesn't Understand The 'Dab'

Paul Ryan looks confused as a lawmaker’s son dabs during a photograph. C-SPAN (Photo: Custom)

House Speaker Paul Ryan does not understand the “dab.”

During lawmaker swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, Ryan was confused when a congressman’s son attempted the popular pose during a photograph.

As Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall placed his hand on the Bible, his son put his arm up to dab. Ryan, seeming perplexed, turns and looks at the young man.

“You alright?” he asks.

“I’m alright,” the teen responds to the House Speaker, while still dabbing.

“Do you want...can you put your hand down?” Ryan asks after a moment.

The teen quickly puts his arm down and offers a rapid apology, “Okay, okay. I’m sorry.”

“Were you going to sneeze? Is that it?” Ryan questions.

“Yeah,” the teen replies, while looking towards the camera smiling.

“He’s sneezing,” Marshall adds.

Video of the exchange on C-SPAN quickly went viral.

