President Inspires Barack Obama Elementary School Students

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- In June 2009, officials in Prince George’s County voted to name a new school after the sitting president.

Barack Obama Elementary School in Upper Marlboro opened its doors a few months later, and became one of the first schools named after the 44th president.

For many current third graders, President Obama is the only president they know.

So WUSA9 sat down with a handful of them and asked what they think of the president.

Some spoke about policies they like, but for the most part the students described the president in a word that had little to do with politics: inspiring.

“He has shown me that no matter what you do or no matter where you come from you can always do great things,” said Jayelle Parker.

Parker, a third grader, said she may want to run for president one day herself.

"When I walk into this school I feel grateful. I feel really grateful,” said student Nylnna Nash. "Barack Obama was one of the bravest presidents that we had and he also was the first African American president."

President Obama won Prince George’s County by more than 75 percent in both 2008 and 2012. Odds are, most of the students live with people who voted for him.

They know he’s leaving office soon, but said it doesn’t change how they feel about seeing his name on the wall.

"I'm actually very proud,” said Koron Christian, “because I think this school could be like his memorial."

