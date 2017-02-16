WFMY
Close

President Trump To Announce New Labor Secretary Nominee

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:21 PM. EST February 16, 2017

President Trump is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to announce his new Labor Secretary nominee.  

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories