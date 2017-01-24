Proposed legislation would criminalize abortion in Texas

(Photo: KVUE)

A controversial proposal that would criminalize abortion has drawn strong reactions from both sides of the debate.

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R - District 94) proposed House Bill 948, also known as the Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act.

"All we're really doing is going to the murder statute and removing that exemption," explained Tinderholt.

He cited Texas penal code, which defines an "individual" as "a human being who is alive, including an unborn child at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."

"If a drunk driver kills a pregnant woman and gets Manslaughter times two, or somebody premeditates murder and kills a pregnant woman and gets Murder 1 two times, that doesn't pass the common sense test that a medical professional and a woman can work together to terminate this life," explained Tinderholt.

The current penal code provides an exemption for abortion between a physician and patient.

The proposal would not allow for any exception - meaning victims of rape and incest who became pregnant from their attack would not be excluded from potential prosecution.

"I understand the humanitarian side. And I could never put myself in their shoes and imagine what they went through. But I also want people to consider the life of that unborn child," said Tinderholt.

The proposal is facing stiff competition from several pro-choice groups, including NARAL Pro-Choice Texas.

"I give Representative Tinderholt points for honesty because that is exactly what the anti-choice agenda is, is to criminalize abortion," explained Blake Rocap, Legislative Council for the group.

He believed this was more legislation aimed at scoring political points.

"It's a political issue to (legislators who propose anti-abortion bills), not a health and safety issue. And no doubt, they truly believe what they're saying but they also know that these bills don't have a chance at passing. But what they can do is they can have a whole cottage industry of anti-choice lobbyists, and organizations and party donors to elect these folks to the legislature," argued Rocap.

Rocap said he was surprised by the bluntness of Tinderholt's proposed legislation.

"Women should be able to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions. And that includes safe, legal abortions," explained Rocap.

In Rocap's opinion, the bill was likely to fail - and even if passed, would not survive federal review.

"We have an established constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy, and that includes the right to a safe legal abortion," explained Rocap.

Section 10 of the proposal stated it would supersede current federal law, most notably Roe v. Wade. He compared it to the federal government's position on the marijuana industry in Colorado, where they have not intervened despite conflicting policy.

Tinderholt said he was not hoping to force the US Supreme Court to rule on the issue, stating he didn't believe in proposing legislation for the purpose of federal review.

On top of citing the state's penal code, Tinderholt referenced the 5th and 14th Amendment as defense of the legality of his bill.

"No person shall be deprived of life without due process of law, the 5th amendment. And the 14th is no state shall deprive any person or life without due process of law, or deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protections of the law," he explained.

When asked the last time he saw language that stated state law superseded federal law, Rocap responded, "not since the states seceded in the 1860's."

Tinderholt explained abortion was one of the most important issues amongst his constituents.

