Protest After Gov. Cooper Signs HB2 Repeal Deal

Protesters line up outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh after Governor Roy Cooper signs the HB2 repeal deal into law. (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A few hours after Governor Roy Cooper signed HB142 into law, dozens of protesters took a stand outside the executive mansion in Raleigh.

People participating in the "air horn" orchestra crticized the Governor and the legislature for acting too quickly on this compromise, saying it still violates civil rights.

Governor Cooper admitted the deal was not perfect.

"This is not a perfect deal and it is not my preferred solution," he explains. "It stops short of many things we need to do as a state."

"I understand why he might have felt like he needed to do this today but you don't compromise on human rights."

The new law repeals North Carolina's House Bill 2, also known as the bathroom law, which in part mandated people use public restrooms that matched the gender on their birth certificate, not the gender they identify with. Critics say the law limited the rights of the LGBT community.

The new law also bans local governments from enacting ordinances that regulate private employment practices or public accommodations, ike bathrooms, until 2020.

The compromise deal came quickly; the version adopted by the legislature was publically a bill for less than 24 hours.

Protesters, even other lawmakers are accusing the Governor of selling out to the demands of the NCAA.

"We should be morally and ethically outraged that it is okay in the state of North Carolina to offer up an entire people on the alter of deflection politics as long as we have the illusion that our wallets are going to be okay and our revenue is going to be okay," says Liam Hooper, who traveled from Winston-Salem to protest.

Yet the Governor assures this new law is less restrictive than House Bill 2. It allows for local governments to extend certain protections to the LGBT community. Other protections will have to wait until 2020.

"There's a lot of people in the LGBTQIA community that are being discriminated against right now and can't wait three years to have someone stand up for their rights," says another protester.

Governor Cooper pledged numerous times that he would still continue to fight for the LGBT community. He said the NCAA was a factor in the decision, but he says in his heart he knows he did the right thing. If they didn't compromise today, he's not sure anything would have ever gotten done.

