Representative Walker Reacts To President Trump's Comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A truly remarkable day at the White House.

"Mr. President, are you a racist? Mr. President will you respond to these serious questions about your statement sir?"

Those are the question asked today inside the White House during an event to honor Martin Luther King, Junior.

The President ignored shouted questions about whether he used vulgar language during an oval office meeting about immigration.

Senator Dick Durbin was the only democrat in the room.

He proposed restoring protections for people from Haiti, several African countries and El Salvador.

That's when Durbin says the President interrupted.

"That's when he used these vile and vulgar comments, calling the nations they come from *****. The exact word used by the president. Not just once but repeatedly," said Durbin.

Durbin says the President asked "Why do we want all these people from expletive countries here?

We should bring in more people from places like Norway," says Durbin.

Republican senators Tom Cotton and David Purdue also attended the meeting.

They issued a joint statement saying "We do not recall the President saying these comments specifically."

A Triad lawmaker is now responding to the President's controversial remarks. Representative Walker returned to Greensboro today, and stopped at the Goodwill Career Center downtown.

He was there to learn more about their "Jobs On The Outside" Program which helps people with a criminal background find work.

During his stop, we wanted to know what he thought about President Trump's controversial remarks yesterday -- especially because he represents a diverse district.

"I believe that God loves people from Haiti, or El Salvador, or any other country as much as he does Americans. We have worked on these different mission trips, we love the people from all countries. But, at the same time I take an oath, and that is to make sure we are protecting the people of the United States of America, and there is a lot of trafficking, a lot of things going on at our borders that need to be more secure," said Walker.

Walker says he has heard many different reports on what was actually said during the bi-partisan immigration meeting.

This morning, President Trump said he did use profanity, but the specific phrased he's accused of saying -- really was NOT said.

As for Walker, he says he knows there is a lot of diversity in Greensboro.

In Guilford County alone -- we had more than 600 refugees re-located here in 2014.

Walker says he personally would not have used those words.

"I have heard several different variations of what exactly was said. I certainly don't use that language. Something I am most proud of is the relationships that we have built in all of Greensboro and all of the sixth district throughout this community," said Walker.

