Roy Moore's 'Jewish' Attorney Practices Christianity

WFMY 5:37 PM. EST January 05, 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL -- Defeated U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife has identified the "Jewish" attorney she referred to at a campaign rally. He's a practicing Christian.
    
Kayla Moore created a stir just before her husband lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama senate race, when she denied that Moore is anti-Semitic and said "one of our attorneys is a Jew."
    
She told The Associated Press on Friday that she was referring to Martin Wishnatsky, a lawyer at the couple's private Foundation for Moral Law.
    
Wishnatsky described himself in an email to the AP as a "Jewish man who has received Christ" as his Savior.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


