Roy Moore's 'Jewish' Attorney Practices Christianity

Senate candidate Roy Moore, with his wife Kayla Moore, talk to members of the media after voting and arriving by horse.

MONTGOMERY, AL -- Defeated U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife has identified the "Jewish" attorney she referred to at a campaign rally. He's a practicing Christian.



Kayla Moore created a stir just before her husband lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama senate race, when she denied that Moore is anti-Semitic and said "one of our attorneys is a Jew."



She told The Associated Press on Friday that she was referring to Martin Wishnatsky, a lawyer at the couple's private Foundation for Moral Law.



Wishnatsky described himself in an email to the AP as a "Jewish man who has received Christ" as his Savior.



