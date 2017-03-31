16-Year-Olds Treated as Adults in Court? HB280 Considers

(Photo: Ingram Publishing, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- House Bill 2 has filled headlines this afternoon, but another bill will be on the table at a town hall meeting Thursday evening hosted by representatives from Children's Alliance and N-C Child.

It's HB280 or the "Raise the Age" bill, focusing on when a person is considered an adult in the court system.

Right now, North Carolina is one of only two states in the United States that automatically treats 16 and 17-year-olds as adults in the court system. New York is the other state that follows the same practice.

"16-year-olds can't even buy cigarettes, yet we're sending them to adult prison, which is graduate school for gang development," says Frank Crawford of the Children's Alliance. "It makes no sense!"

Crawford believes the current practice is long outdated and it's time to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18, which is why he started off Thursday night's Town Hall Meeting.

"Youngsters develop different than adults, process information different, and think different, and we think children deserve the same access to justice that they do in 48 other states," Crawford says.

As an advocate for HB280, he says, brain development is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in passing this bill. That's also in addition to data his team has followed closely from other states, such as Connecticut, a state that recently passed the age from 16 to 18.

"Kids in the juvenile court do better long term in terms of not repeating because the courts tailor the case based on the needs of the child," Crawford says. "The new bill doesn't change the fact that judges have the discretion to bind over to adult court. It takes into effect that there are some serious crimes that endanger the community and that outweighs the needs of the kid."

Crawford expects this bill to bounce around in the house for three to four weeks before making its way to the Senate in May. Thursday's meeting is at capacity but you can express your concerns to your local legislator.

To find out who represents you in the N.C. General Assembly, click here.

