Skip Alston To Fill Vacant Guilford Co. Board of Commissioners Seat

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Former Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston will once again serve the county.

Alston will be sworn in to fill the vacant District 8 seat. Ray Trapp resigned earlier this month to take a job at North Carolina A&T State University.

Alston will be sworn in on Thursday, May 4. He will serve on the board through 2018 until voters choose the commissioner to serve District 8.

Alston served on the Board of Commissioners for 20 years until he decided not to run for re-election in 2012.

