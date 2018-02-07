Supreme Court Approves New Legislative Districts For Guilford Co., Denies Some Other Counties

File photo. (Photo: US Supreme Court web)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- When you head to the polls this November, you might not see your Representative or Senator on your ballot-- even if they're running for reelection.

Our voting districts are on track to change in a big way because of a Supreme Court Ruling.

The Supreme Court approved new legislative districts for Guilford County that were drawn by a Stanford University law professor.

The changes stem from the ongoing battle over North Carolina voting districts that judges ruled were racially gerrymandered. In other words, the courts ruled boundaries were drawn to lessen the voice of African American voters by putting them all into certain districts.

The new maps mean some politicians in Guilford County will be running in different districts. For instance, Democratic Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro, will be running in a newly numbered district with a different population.

"It will be less packed with Democratic voters. So it will be more competitive," Rep. Harrison explained. "But I think Guilford county citizens will be happier having fairer districts drawn that are less hyperpartisan."

Rep. Harrison says the new maps will make all races in Guilford County more competitive.

However, Republican Rep. Jon Hardister is confident that the new lines won't have much of an impact on the election.

"We have done a good job in North Carolina of economic development and bringing jobs to the state," Rep. Hardister said. "I think the Republican party will have a successful election this year despite the challenges with redistricting, simply because we have a good track record of success."

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked some new districts made for Wake and Mecklenburg counties. This means the maps drawn by the Republican-led legislature last year are expected to be used for the 2018 elections.

There are still redistricting cases that are open so the maps could change again before the election.





