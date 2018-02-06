Supreme Court Rejects Some Redrawn NC Districts

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

The justices partially granted Tuesday the request of Republican lawmakers who argue the House and Senate maps they voted for last summer were legal and didn't need to be altered.

A three-judge panel determined those GOP-approved boundaries contained racial bias left over from maps originally approved in 2011 and violated the state constitution. So the judges hired a special master who changed about two dozen districts in all. The judges approved them last month.



The Supreme Court says the district changes made in and around Charlotte and Raleigh because of state constitutional concerns are blocked, but changes made elsewhere related to racial bias must be used.

