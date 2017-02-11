Thousands Take To The Streets in Downtown Raleigh for Moral March

Thousands of people are gathered Saturday in downtown Raleigh this morning for the 11th Annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are gathered Saturday in downtown Raleigh this morning for the 11th Annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly.

Organizers of the march say the focus of this year’s event will be saving the Affordable Care Act, repealing House Bill 2, ending gerrymandering, opposition to the Immigration ban and border wall and equal rights.

The march, led by the state NAACP, also will include speakers focused on opposition to actions by President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration. Other rallies held in Raleigh this year have been critical of Trump.

After the march to the General Assembly, the day will end with the HKonJ People’s Assembly, held annually on the second Saturday in February.

The march began near Raleigh’s Memorial Auditorium and ended near the old Capitol Building.

Raleigh police don’t provide crowd estimates. Event organizers predicted 20,000 people. The surface area that the crowd covered neared the march’s previous peak from 2014.

The Republican Party released a statement about the march.

“The agenda supported by this march is a march towards bigger and more expansive government, higher taxes and fewer jobs in North Carolina. It is an agenda soundly defeated in four consecutive statewide elections, and does not represent the agenda of most North Carolinians,” said Dallas Woodhouse, the executive director of the N.C. GOP.

