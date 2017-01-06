Trump Declines Obama's Playset Offer

President Obama walks by playset at White House. CBS News / Mark Knoller (Photo: CBS News)

Those who spend a lot of time at the White House, like CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, may have noticed something missing Wednesday from the White House grounds.

The playset installed in March 2009 for the Obama children, Malia and Sasha, has been removed. Sasha Obama was just eight years old when her father took office, and Malia was 10 years of age.

A White House official told Knoller that the playset had been offered to the Trumps for the president-elect’s son, Barron, who is 10 years old, as well as for his young grandchildren, but they passed on the offer. The official says the playset has been donated “to a local organization serving those in need.”

The playset, outfitted with swings, a ladder a small climbing wall, stood a few yards down the path from the Oval Office. Mr. Obama passed it every time he walked to or from Marine One on the South Lawn. It was positioned right behind where the president and Vice President Biden were chatting Wednesday.

