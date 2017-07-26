Va. Crime Commission Requesting Comments On Marijuana Decriminalization

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) - The Virginia State Crime Commission wants to know your thoughts on decriminalization of marijuana.

The Crime Commission staff are looking for written comments about simple possession of marijuana and whether it should be a crime.

In 2016, WVEC dove into the marijuana debate in Virginia. In Norfolk, city council members discussed the idea of decriminalization extensively.

The comments are due by August 25. Details on how to submit your comments can be found here.

Study findings will be presented at the October 5 Crime Commission meeting.

