Watch The Presidential Inauguration On WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:36 PM. EST January 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump as our nation's 45th president will take place in Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Read: Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security, protests and events

You can watch all the coverage right here on WFMY News 2. CBS will bring live coverage from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WFMY News 2 will also stream the inauguration coverage on our website www.wfmynews2.com

CBS News will also air a special Friday night called Challenge & Change: Inauguration of Donald Trump. It starts at 8:00 p.m. on WFMY News 2. 

Read: 2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

WFMY News 2 Programming For Friday 1/20/17

  • Trump Inauguration Coverage - 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - 
  • WFMY News 2 at 5pm
  • 2 Wants To Know - 5:30 p.m. 
  • WFMY News 2 at 6 p.m. 
  • CBS Evening News - 6:30 p.m.
  • Wheel of Fortune - 7:00 p.m.
  • Jeopardy - 7:30 p.m.
  • Challenge & Change: Inauguration of Donald Trump - 8:00 p.m.
  • Hawaii - Five-O - 9:00 p.m.
  • Blue Bloods - 10:00 p.m.
  • WFMY News 2 at 11:00 
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - 11:35 p.m.
  • The Late, Late Show with James Corden - 12:37 a.m.

WFMY News 2 will also be in Washington for the Inauguration. Chad Silber will be covering the inauguration. Follow @WFMY on Twitter and @ChadSilber for the latest updates. 

(© 2017 WFMY)


