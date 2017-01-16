Watch The Presidential Inauguration On WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump as our nation's 45th president will take place in Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
You can watch all the coverage right here on WFMY News 2. CBS will bring live coverage from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
WFMY News 2 will also stream the inauguration coverage on our website www.wfmynews2.com
CBS News will also air a special Friday night called Challenge & Change: Inauguration of Donald Trump. It starts at 8:00 p.m. on WFMY News 2.
WFMY News 2 Programming For Friday 1/20/17
- Trump Inauguration Coverage - 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. -
- WFMY News 2 at 5pm
- 2 Wants To Know - 5:30 p.m.
- WFMY News 2 at 6 p.m.
- CBS Evening News - 6:30 p.m.
- Wheel of Fortune - 7:00 p.m.
- Jeopardy - 7:30 p.m.
- Challenge & Change: Inauguration of Donald Trump - 8:00 p.m.
- Hawaii - Five-O - 9:00 p.m.
- Blue Bloods - 10:00 p.m.
- WFMY News 2 at 11:00
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - 11:35 p.m.
- The Late, Late Show with James Corden - 12:37 a.m.
WFMY News 2 will also be in Washington for the Inauguration. Chad Silber will be covering the inauguration. Follow @WFMY on Twitter and @ChadSilber for the latest updates.
