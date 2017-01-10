WFMY
Where is Sasha Obama?

Emily Brown , USATODAY , WFMY 12:24 AM. EST January 11, 2017

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and they're freaking out.

Read: President Obama's Farewell Address

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout-outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But. We. Don't. See. Sasha.

The Internet has some ideas on where she might be.

 

