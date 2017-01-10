Where is Sasha Obama?

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and they're freaking out.

Read: President Obama's Farewell Address

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout-outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But. We. Don't. See. Sasha.

The Internet has some ideas on where she might be.

Where is Sasha you ask? That child is in her bed sleeping, she has school in the morning. Y'all know Michelle doesn't play lol — Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama:"Can I get Tuesday night off, my dad is giving his farewell speech"

Manager:"Only if you can find someone to cover your shift" — Celine Besman (@CelineBesman) January 11, 2017

White House official tells NBC News Sasha Obama did not attend @POTUS farewell speech because she has an exam tomorrow morning #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) January 11, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFMY