World Relief High Point Laying Off 5

World Relief of High Point tells WFMY News 2 they will layoff five employees Friday.

The cuts are a “direct result of the recent decision by the Trump administration to dramatically reduce the number of refugees resettled in the U.S. throughout fiscal year 2017.” World Relief is laying off 140 workers nationwide.

The five staff members being laid off by World Relief High Point were all part of the organization's refugee resettlement team.

