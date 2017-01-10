Portion of I-85 Dedicated To Congressman Howard Coble

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC - A portion of Interstate 85 was officially named after former Congressman Howard Coble on Tuesday.

Coble was the longest serving republican representative from North Carolina, spending 3 decades in Congress. He died in November 2015.

The portion of the Interstate named after Congressman Coble runs from Interstate 40 to Alamance Church Road in Guilford County, which is the area where Coble grew up as a child.

The Board says Coble's dedication was passed unanimously as soon as it was first mentioned in the meeting.

Dozens of people showed up for the dedication ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

