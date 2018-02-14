Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

FORT MEADE, MD. (AP/WUSA9) - Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.



Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.

The NSA released the following statement: NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat.

Footage from SKY 9 shows bullet holes on the windshield of the window. The car appears to have crashed into a barrier near the entrance.

Delays in the area of MD 32 are gone. The exit ramps to Canine Rd. are still closed.

© 2018 WUSA-TV