Protest Erupt In Phoenix Following President Trump's Rally

Protest In Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police have deployed tear gas or smoke bombs outside the Phoenix Convention Center following a rally for President Donald Trump.

Read: LIVE BLOG: Police deploy pepper spray on Trump protesters outside Phoenix rally

Trump took the stage at his campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center around 7 p.m.

He shared a populist message of supporting all Americans and railed against the press for its coverage of his reaction to recent racist violence in Charlottesville.

He also predicted that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio would be just fine after his conviction for refusing to stop racial profiling against a judge's order. But he did not announce a pardon for Arpaio Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people are gathered downtown, whether to attend the event in support of the president or to protest against him.

© 2017 WFMY-TV