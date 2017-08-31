Rain From Harvey Friday; Severe Storms Possible Too

GREENSBORO, NC -- What's left of Harvey will make its closest approach to the Carolinas on Friday, bringing rain for all of us, and storms for some of us. A few storms could be strong to severe, with even a threat of tornadoes.

Rain will move in from the south to begin the day on Friday. Rain could be heavy at times throughout the day. At the same time, a cold front will be moving south into the Piedmont, bringing cool air and sending temperatures down into the 60s for some.





That front will be key to determining who is at risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. Areas south of the front, that don't cool down, will be at biggest risk for severe storms during the afternoon. Montgomery County, Randolph County, and Davidson County will have a bigger risk in our area than most. In general, the storm risk will be lower north of I-40.

Rain will be possible in rounds at any time Friday, but storms will be most likely between 3pm and midnight.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend, with nice weather by Saturday afternoon, lasting into Sunday and Labor Day.





