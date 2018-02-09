Rain Rolls in This Weekend

GREENSBORO, NC -- Say goodbye to sunshine. Our skies will cloud up tonight, and rain will be moving in at times over the weekend. It won't be a total washout, but you'll want to be ready for rain at anytime. Here's how it all times out.

Our first stray showers will be arriving for the daybreak hours on Saturday. These showers will be around for the morning hours on Saturday, but should taper off a bit by midday. Much of the midday will be dry, cloudy, and mild. Showers will return again by evening, especially in the west. Highs in the upper 50s.

WET WEEKEND: It doesn't rain all the time, but we do have several rounds of showers and rain. Heavier totals in the Foothills. @WFMY #ncwx #triadwx pic.twitter.com/LVuIumg8K4 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 10, 2018

Sunday will see more rain than Saturday. Showers will be moving in from time to time and could come down hard occasionally. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will continue through Monday, especially for the morning.

Cooler weather will build in on Tuesday with clouds and drizzle. Another warm-up will take over on Wednesday, lasting through Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFMY