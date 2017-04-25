Rain Totals Across the Piedmont

Rain totals between Sunday, when the rain started, and Tuesday were in the 3-6" range in most locations.

The last time we received this much rain was during Hurricane Matthew last October. Matthew brought most of us 3-4" of rain. We received over 4" of rain at Piedmont-Triad International Airport, since the rain began last weekend.

Check out some other rainfall totals across the region:

RAIN TOTALS: The heavy rain is finally over, but check out some of the rain totals over the past two days. Posted by Meteorologist Terran Kirksey on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY