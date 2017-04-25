Rain Totals Across the Piedmont

Rain totals between Sunday, when the rain started, and Tuesday were in the 3-6" range in most locations.
The last time we received this much rain was during Hurricane Matthew last October. Matthew brought most of us 3-4" of rain. We received over 4" of rain at Piedmont-Triad International Airport, since the rain began last weekend.
Check out some other rainfall totals across the region:
