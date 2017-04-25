WFMY
Rain Totals Across the Piedmont

Terran Kirksey, WFMY 6:22 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

Rain totals between Sunday, when the rain started, and Tuesday were in the 3-6" range in most locations. 

The last time we received this much rain was during Hurricane Matthew last October. Matthew brought most of us 3-4" of rain. We received over 4" of rain at Piedmont-Triad International Airport, since the rain began last weekend.

Check out some other rainfall totals across the region:

 

 

