Randolph's 3rd Largest Employer Klaussner Sold To Private Firm

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County's third largest employer Klaussner Home Furnishings has been acquired by private investment firm Monomoy Capital Partners, Klaussner announced Wednesday.

Klaussner says the acquisition will create positive change and growth that will benefit employees and retail partners.

“This transaction will provide further operational capabilities and instant capital for major growth which is what we have been positioning the company for over the past six years," said Klaussner CEO Bill Wittenburg. "Klaussner is ready for the next chapter."

According to a report from the Courier-Tribune of Asheboro, VP of marketing for Klaussner, Len Burke, said the company had no plans to layoff workers and hoped to create job opportunities.

Klaussner is Randolph County's third largest employer with 1,001 employees, according to Randolph County Economic Development Corporation.

