Rat Feces Shuts Down King of Pops Facility

A southern popsicle company is temporarily shutting down their facility in Charleston because they FDA issued a warning about rat droppings found there. In a letter from the FDA... inspectors say they found rat droppings in the KING OF POPS facility incl

wltx 8:20 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

