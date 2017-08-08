Reading Connections Enriches Lives Of Low-Literates In Guilford County

WFMY News 2/TEGNA award its fourth biannual grant to Reading Connections for their work improving adult literacy. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are teaming this year to help local organizations further their initiatives in the Piedmont Triad area that enrich our communities.

WFMY News 2 awarded the fourth of its five grants for the 2017 year to Reading Connections, an organization dedicated to adult and family literacy.

One of their main adult literacy programs is held at McGirt-Horton Library in Greensboro on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Family literacy programs are held during the academic school year.

Jennifer Gore, Executive Director, says the teaching staff is highly trained, and ranges between first-time teachers and experienced ones.

According to Reading Connections, this year it will deliver a research-based, family literacy program to 75 adults and their eligible children in Guilford County.

The grant awarded by WFMY News 2/TEGNA will help the organization fund this project for the 2017-2018 year.

The organization is one of the leading adult literacy providers in the Guilford area, and has provided literacy programs for 26 years.

TEGNA and WFMY News 2 are proud to support Reading Connections and their work in the community teaching adults and families how to read.

