Ready or Not, Winter Returns Friday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Ready or not, here it comes. Winter is making a comeback in the Piedmont this weekend, with cold air returning, and it plans to stick around for a good while.

It's been a warm couple of weeks since our snowstorm back on January 7th. Temperatures have been above freezing, day and night, for the past 15 days. That stretch is almost a record length for the winter months.

A cold front will move by quickly Thursday morning. Skies will clear very quickly as dry air moves in. We'll still see highs above average in the upper 50s to near 60, but winds will whip behind the front as it moves through, gusting to 35 and 40 mph.

Cold air will settle in on Friday, with highs only in the mid 40s. It will be sunny, and a bit breezy. Expect this weather pattern to last for a few days with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

We'll stay dry here in the Piedmont, but the mountains could pick up some snow in the next few days. A few inches are possible over some of the higher peaks; good news for ski resorts.

