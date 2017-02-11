Record Breaking Warmth Likely Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Our warm weekend will only get warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will soar well into the 70s, with some areas maybe getting close to 80 degrees.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team forecasts a high of 76 for Sunday afternoon. This would clearly break our current record high for the date, which is 73 degrees set back in 1999.

Saturday was a warm day in the Piedmont as well, but the high of 72 degrees fell well short of the existing record of 78 degrees back in 1932.

This unusually warm weather will be short lived. Cooler weather will march our way and slide in Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be more seasonable for the work-week with highs in the 50s.

