Reporter Who Went Missing Last Week Explains Her Disappearance

29-year-old Courtney Roland (Photo: Courtesy)

HOUSTON -- Courtney Roland, the 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing earlier this month, has released a statement about what lead to her disappearance.

Roland was the subject of a frantic search after her roommate reported her missing on Sunday, January 8. She had texted her roommate about a suspicious man following her. Her purse was later found inside the Galleria and her SUV was across the street.

On January 9, police were called after a confused Roland turned up at a Chick-fil-A on Post Oak. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Roland's tweet Monday said she was released from Methodist Hospital Friday after "five days of extensive testing."

She said doctors have determined she had an adverse reaction to a prescription medication.

Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/wbFA68BBfK — Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 15, 2018

