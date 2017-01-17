Reynolds American Agrees To Merger With British American Tobacco

The headquarters of Reynolds American Inc., right, and the Reynolds Building, former headquarters of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., center, stand in Winston-Salem. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, 2013 Bloomberg)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) announced it has reached an agreement with British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) where BAT will acquire the 57.8% of RAI common stock that BAT does not currently own. It will maintain a presence in both profitable developed and high-growth developing markets while bringing together a compelling and complementary global portfolio of strong brands including Newport, Kent and Pall Mall.

In 2004, Brown and Williamson, the American subsidiary of British American, merged with RJ Reynolds to create Reynolds American. In that 2004 merger, BAT acquired about 42% of Reynolds American.

Under today's agreement, BAT's stock acquisition for $59.64 per share in cash and stock is a $49 billion value. Since BAT would now own all of Reynolds American stock, Reynolds American would become an American subsidiary of BAT.

RAI's media representative David Howard told WFMY News 2 BAT is confident that a great majority of jobs will remain in place. He also said BAT has no plans to close or move the head office in Winston-Salem and don’t expect to make any changes of manufacturing offices in North Carolina or Tennessee.

Officials say the merger creates a stronger, truly global tobacco and next gen products company, with a possibility of US job growth and expansion in the future.

The transaction has been approved by the independent directors of RAI who formed a transaction committee to negotiate with BAT, given BAT’s existing ownership stake and representation on RAI’s board of directors, and by the boards of directors of both companies.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval from both Reynolds American and BAT shareholders, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

