Rolling Hornets coach inspires through misfortune
The positive energy and success of Charlotte's wheelchair basketball league, The Rolling Hornet's, is due in part to coach and player, Tim Caldwell. He leads by example, inspiring not only his teammates but the Charlotte community through the tragedies he
WCNC 8:13 AM. EDT March 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Latest With HB2
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Laundry Booster Causes Burns
-
Garner State Park bus crash kills 12
-
Three Teen Intruders Killed
-
Deal Guy: Night Vision Home Security Under $68
-
Hunting Down The Impostors
-
Son of 74-Year-Old Murder Victim: "She Was My Heart"
-
Uber Driver Says Soldier's Punch Led To Brain Injuries
More Stories
-
NC Lawmakers Reach Agreement With Gov. Cooper To Repeal HB2Mar 29, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
Ford Recalls 440K Vehicles That May Cause Engine FiresMar 29, 2017, 1:11 p.m.
-
Basketball is Family: Luke Maye's Grandfather Played…Mar 29, 2017, 6:39 p.m.