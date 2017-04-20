Search for Missing Winston-Salem Woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say someone reported 27-year-old Rebecca Ann Manktelow missing on April 19. She was last seen in the area of 512 Waughtown Street.
Manktelow was reported to be wearing a black raincoat, black shirt, and blue jeans.
If you know where Manktelow is or if you see her, call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs