Second Harvest Food Bank Gets Big Donation

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Smithfield Foods and Lowe's Foods donated more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.

It's all part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative, which is focused on alleviating hunger and helping people become more food secure. This donation provides more than 160,000 servings of protein for those who need it.

In the Triad area, one in six people face hunger every day.

Copyright 2017 WFMY