Seven Churches Come Together To Build Home In Alamance County

BURLINGTON, NC -- From different denominations, races, beliefs and backgrounds in Alamance County, a house is built. Seven churches from the Triad are joining forces to help a family in need. Men and women braved the sweltering heat Saturday to kick off the Habitat for Humanity Unity Build.

"We got here around seven this morning and they’ll finish up the house in September," Neil Schledorn, a builder from St. Mark's Church, said.

The churches began work on July 22nd and will meet back up every Saturday until the house is complete. The first Saturday was marked by the building of a stoop and the laying of floors. More than that, the first weekend brought people together for a common cause.

"It’s a good thing to do for somebody. I mean somebody needs some help and I can help so let’s do it. I mean we got a collection of people who all agreed with that – we actually had to turn people away from it," Schledorn said. "They had more volunteers that wanted to come here than we could actually than we could actually use. "

Copyright 2017 WFMY