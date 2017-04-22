Severe T-Storm Watch until 9PM

GREENSBORO, NC -- We'll be watching for the threat for severe thunderstorms through this evening here in the Piedmont. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to pop up through the late afternoon and into the early evening. During this time, there will be potential for some of these storms to produce some locally damaging winds, or large hail. There is a low threat for tornadoes.

Remember, a watch means severe weather is possible, and a warning means that severe weather is actually occurring.

Make sure to have a plan in place in case a warning is issued for your area.

