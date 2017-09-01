Severe Weather Threat Friday Afternoon, Tornadoes Possible

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Piedmont will need to be on guard this afternoon and evening, with severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes possible as what's left of Harvey moves into North Carolina.

Rain will move in from the south to begin the day on Friday. Rain could be heavy at times throughout the day. At the same time, a cold front will be moving south into the Piedmont, bringing cool air and sending temperatures down into the 60s for some.

That front will be key to determining who is at risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. Areas south of the front, that don't cool down, will be at biggest risk for severe storms during the afternoon. Montgomery County, Randolph County, and Davidson County will have a bigger risk in our area than most. In general, the storm risk will be lower north of I-40.





In these threat zones, storms that do form will have the potential to rotate, and could possibly create a few brief tornadoes. This is common with tropical systems that move over land like Harvey.

Rain will be possible in rounds at any time Friday, but storms will be most likely between 2pm and 8pm.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend, with nice weather by Saturday afternoon, lasting into Sunday and Labor Day.

Please keep it with the WFMY News 2 Weather team on-air and online today for any watches or warnings that may be issued for our area.





