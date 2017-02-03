Shots Fired As Man Attacks Soldier Guarding Louvre

PARIS, FRANCE -- The area around the famous Louve Museum in Paris was blocked off Friday after a man with a machete attacked a group of soldiers guarding the site.

The man tried to enter the museum shop with a suitcase, before trying to stab the soldier, who fired five shots, gravely wounding him, the reports say. The Paris police chief says attacker launched himself at soldier who was slightly injured -- reportedly in the arm.

A spokesman for the military force that patrols key sites in Paris says the four-man patrol of soldiers tried to fight off an assailant before they opened fire. Spokesman Benoit Brulon says a soldier who was slightly injured by the attacker was not the solider who opened fire.

Police say the man attacked soldiers after he was refused entry to a shopping complex under the museum with his bags. Officials found two machetes, but no explosives.

We'll have more on this story as it develops on air and on wfmynews2.com.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)