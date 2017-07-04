Show Your Confidence In Your Bikini

Three young women smiling on beach, portrait, close-up (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Kraig Scarbinsky)

Summer is in full swing. With this hot weather, you may find yourself at the pool or the beach today celebrating the 4th of July. And if you’re like most people, you may try to cover up any problem areas that you don’t like.

Without realizing it, you can unknowingly show the world what you don't like about your body. Some common things you might do...

1) Cross your arms across your stomach.

2) Women tend to fold their legs up to block their mid-section.

3) You might stand behind an object or person.

To project confidence then use these body language hacks.

1) Leave your power zones (neck, belly, nether region) open. When you’re uncomfortable you tend to cover these areas, which sends that message that you’re not confident.

2) Show a sexy hip pop where you jut your hips to the side.

3) Put your hand on your hip where your elbow pops out to the side.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

