Silver Alert Issued for Missing Greensboro Woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Carolyn Olivia Jordan.



Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Carolyn Olivia Jordan, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.



Anyone with information about Carolyn Olivia Jordan should call the Greensboro Police Dep at 336-373-2287.

© 2017 WFMY-TV