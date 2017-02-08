Silver Alert: Roy Kasey

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Deputies in Guilford County need your help finding a missing man.

Deputies believe 83-year-old Roy Kasey is suffering from dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.

The last time anyone saw him, he was on Alamance Church Road in Julian.

HIs vehicle is a white 2014 Ford Mustang with a NC license plate number: HD5314D.

If you see him or if you know where he is, call the Guilford County Sheriffs Office at (336) 641-3355.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)