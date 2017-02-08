Silver Alert: Roy Kasey

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Deputies in Guilford County need your help finding a missing man.
Deputies believe 83-year-old Roy Kasey is suffering from dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.
The last time anyone saw him, he was on Alamance Church Road in Julian.
HIs vehicle is a white 2014 Ford Mustang with a NC license plate number: HD5314D.
If you see him or if you know where he is, call the Guilford County Sheriffs Office at (336) 641-3355.
