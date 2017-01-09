Slips And Falls On The Rise; Triad Hospitals Seeing More Winter Injuries

Triad hospitals see an increase in slipping and falling incidents after the weekend snow storm. (Photo: WFMY)

It's not just the roads that are slippery; it's the parking lots, the driveways, the sidewalks - even the sledding hills!

Since the snow storm, there's been a spike in slips and falls at area hospitals. ER doctors at Moses Cone say about 20 people came in after slipping and falling either in the snow or on Monday and three people came in after getting hurt while sledding.

"We've had thaws and refreezes and people are getting out and getting things done and they are either not seeing or are aware of it and just focused on seeing something else and we've had several falls with broken bones and dislocated joints," explains Dr. Danielle Ray, Medical Director at the Moses Cone Emergency Department in Greensboro.

Dr. Ray says she's also seen more patients with hypothermia, but so far, no cases of frostbite. Both of those come from extreme exposure to the cold and Dr. Ray says kids and the elderly are more at risk. So parents, if you're kids are playing outside, make sure they're bundled up. When they come back in, make sure their toes and fingers aren't white or blue.

If that does happen, here's what you should do:

"Lukewarm water and gently warming the area and just generally increasing the core body temperature," says Dr. Ray. "Gradually warming the person, bringing them into a warm environment, getting any wet clothes off and getting the extremities warmed back up."

Dr. Ray says not to bring the person to an area that's too hot, or it could have a reverse burning effect on the skin.

Frostbite can set in quickly, in some cases less than half an hour. So, it's best not to stay in the cold too long and wear a hat and gloves, along with your layers of clothing.

